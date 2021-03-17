Biodesix (BDSX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Max Masucci from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Biodesix (BDSX), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 68.7% and a 79.8% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Guardant Health, and Exact Sciences.

Biodesix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BDSX in relation to earlier this year.

Biodesix Inc is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. The company’s artificial intelligence-based platform helps to discover, develop, and commercialize solutions for clinical unmet needs, with a primary focus in lung disease. The revenue is derived from two sources namely, providing diagnostic tests and providing biopharmaceutical companies with services that include diagnostic research, clinical research, development and testing services.