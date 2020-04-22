BioDelivery (BDSI) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Tim Chiang from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on BioDelivery (BDSI), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is ranked #4480 out of 6484 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BioDelivery with a $7.33 average price target.

Based on BioDelivery’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $31.64 million and GAAP net loss of $696K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.03 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.01 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BDSI in relation to earlier this year.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. It focuses on pharmaceutical products in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.