BioDelivery (BDSI) Gets a Buy Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brandon Folkes maintained a Buy rating on BioDelivery (BDSI) on January 3 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Folkes has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.9% and a 37.9% success rate. Folkes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Emergent Biosolutions, and Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioDelivery is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.67.

The company has a one-year high of $7.21 and a one-year low of $3.59. Currently, BioDelivery has an average volume of 1.37M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BDSI in relation to earlier this year.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. It focuses on pharmaceutical products in the areas of pain management and addiction.