BioCryst (BCRX) Receives a Hold from Needham

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Hold rating on BioCryst (BCRX) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 37.1% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BioCryst with a $7.33 average price target.

Based on BioCryst’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $39.73 million and GAAP net loss of $2.62 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.73 million and had a GAAP net loss of $27.43 million.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. designs, optimizes and develops novel small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. Its drug candidates include rapivab, alpivab, rapiacta, peramiflu, BCX7353, BCX9930, BCX9250, Galidesivir, and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

