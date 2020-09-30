BioCryst (BCRX) Receives a Hold from Needham

Needham analyst Serge Belanger assigned a Hold rating to BioCryst (BCRX) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 38.0% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioCryst is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.13.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BCRX in relation to earlier this year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. designs, optimizes and develops novel small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. Its drug candidates include rapivab, alpivab, rapiacta, peramiflu, BCX7353, BCX9930, BCX9250, Galidesivir, and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.