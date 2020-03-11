Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) Receives a Buy from National Securities Corp

National Securities Corp analyst Ben Klieve reiterated a Buy rating on Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.6% and a 39.2% success rate. Klieve covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcadia Biosciences, AgroFresh Solutions, and Yield10 Bioscience.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bioceres Crop Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Bioceres Crop Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $11.31 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $350.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Union Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 14, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.