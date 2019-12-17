Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) Has a New Rating from National Securities Corp

Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) received a Buy rating and a $12.00 price target from National Securities Corp analyst Ben Klieve on December 13. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 52.4% success rate. Klieve covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcadia Biosciences, AgroFresh Solutions, and Yield10 Bioscience.

Bioceres Crop Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

Based on Bioceres Crop Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.05 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $304.4K.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of crop productivity solutions. It includes seeds, seed traits, seed treatments, biologicals, high-value adjuvants, and fertilizers. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition.