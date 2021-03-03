Biocept (BIOC) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Biocept (BIOC), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.99.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 58.4% and a 60.2% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Biocept with a $20.00 average price target.

Biocept’s market cap is currently $82.52M and has a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.05.

Biocept, Inc. is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample. The company utilizes cell enrichment and extraction technology for the detection and analysis of circulating tumor DNA tests. It also offers services to other laboratory testing providers, academic institutions, research organizations, biopharmaceutical companies and clinical trial support and specific oncogenic alterations. Biocept was founded on May 12, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

