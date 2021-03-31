Biocept (BIOC) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Biocept (BIOC), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.30.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 44.1% and a 51.3% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Biocept has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

The company has a one-year high of $13.00 and a one-year low of $2.54. Currently, Biocept has an average volume of 590.3K.

Biocept, Inc. is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample. The company utilizes cell enrichment and extraction technology for the detection and analysis of circulating tumor DNA tests. It also offers services to other laboratory testing providers, academic institutions, research organizations, biopharmaceutical companies and clinical trial support and specific oncogenic alterations. Biocept was founded on May 12, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

