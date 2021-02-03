BioCardia (BCDA) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy reiterated a Buy rating on BioCardia (BCDA) yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.37.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 64.3% and a 65.9% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BioCardia with a $4.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.60 and a one-year low of $1.91. Currently, BioCardia has an average volume of 3.83M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

BioCardia, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs. The company was founded on January 12, 1994 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.