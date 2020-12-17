BioCardia (BCDA) Receives a Buy from Brookline Capital Markets

According to TipRanks.com, Raja is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 45.1% success rate. Raja covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Monopar Therapeutics Inc, Arcturus Therapeutics, and Heat Biologics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioCardia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

BioCardia’s market cap is currently $72.09M and has a P/E ratio of -3.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 20.25.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

BioCardia, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs. The company was founded on January 12, 1994 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.