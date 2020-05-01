BioCardia (BCDA) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to BioCardia (BCDA), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.69.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 36.8% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, SELLAS Life Sciences Group, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BioCardia with a $9.00 average price target.

Based on BioCardia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $215K and GAAP net loss of $3.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $103K and had a GAAP net loss of $3.64 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BCDA in relation to earlier this year.

BioCardia, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs. The company was founded on January 12, 1994 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.