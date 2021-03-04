BioAtla (BCAB) Gets a Buy Rating from J.P. Morgan

In a report issued on March 2, Anupam Rama from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on BioAtla (BCAB), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $50.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Rama is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 52.9% success rate. Rama covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Springworks Therapeutics, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, and Frequency Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioAtla is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.00.

BioAtla Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the development of a novel class of highly specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer.