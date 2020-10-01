Bio-Techne (TECH) Gets a Buy Rating from Atlantic Equities

In a report released yesterday, Atlantic Equities from Atlantic Equities initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Bio-Techne (TECH) and a price target of $365.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $247.73.

Bio-Techne has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $307.20.

The company has a one-year high of $286.68 and a one-year low of $155.17. Currently, Bio-Techne has an average volume of 162.5K.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, Diagnostics, and Corporate. The Biotechnology segment supplies specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies and related reagents, as well as in situ hybridization, media and other cell culture products and reagents to the biotechnology research community. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools to simplify protein analysis. The Diagnostics segment includes blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, hematology instrument controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market worldwide. The company was founded on 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.