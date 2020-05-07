Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Dan Leonard maintained a Buy rating on Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $455.00, equals to its 52-week high of $455.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Leonard is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 59.7% success rate. Leonard covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Quest Diagnostics, Mettler-Toledo, and IQVIA Holdings.

Bio-Rad Laboratories has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $461.25, representing a -0.7% downside. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $525.00 price target.

Based on Bio-Rad Laboratories’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $624 million and net profit of $553 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $617 million and had a GAAP net loss of $829 million.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits and specialize in quality controls that serve clinical laboratories in the global diagnostics market. The company was founded by David S. Schwartz and Alice N. Schwartz in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, CA.

