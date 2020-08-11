BIO-key International (BKYI) Receives a Hold from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Jack Vander Aarde maintained a Hold rating on BIO-key International (BKYI) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 51.9% and a 69.6% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as WiMi Hologram Cloud, Avid Technology, and Vuzix.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for BIO-key International.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on BIO-key International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $522.5K and GAAP net loss of $3.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $551.6K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.8 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BIO-key International, Inc. is engaged in the development and market of fingerprint biometric technology and related security software solutions. It offers identification and verification solutions, such as personal inspection identification, passwords, tokens, smart cards, ID cards, PKI, credit card, passports, driver’s licenses, and OTP or other form of possession or knowledge-based credentialing. It also delivers identification solutions and information services to commercial, government, law enforcement and prison markets. The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.