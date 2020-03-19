BIO-key International (BKYI) Initiated with a Hold at Maxim Group

In a report issued on March 17, Jack Vander Aarde from Maxim Group initiated coverage with a Hold rating on BIO-key International (BKYI). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.57, close to its 52-week low of $0.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -27.4% and a 11.8% success rate. Aarde covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Livexlive Media, Boxlight, and Hyrecar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for BIO-key International.

The company has a one-year high of $2.30 and a one-year low of $0.35. Currently, BIO-key International has an average volume of 667.3K.

BIO-key International, Inc. is engaged in the development and market of fingerprint biometric technology and related security software solutions. It offers identification and verification solutions, such as personal inspection identification, passwords, tokens, smart cards, ID cards, PKI, credit card, passports, driver’s licenses, and OTP or other form of possession or knowledge-based credentialing. It also delivers identification solutions and information services to commercial, government, law enforcement and prison markets. The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.