Bill.com Holdings (BILL) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained a Buy rating on Bill.com Holdings (BILL) today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 68.8% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ceridian HCM Holding, Upland Software, and PROS Holdings.

Bill.com Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.17, implying a -11.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $53.29 and a one-year low of $34.60. Currently, Bill.com Holdings has an average volume of 780.8K.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for SMBs.

