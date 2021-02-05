Bill.com Holdings (BILL) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck maintained a Buy rating on Bill.com Holdings (BILL) today and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $160.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Beck is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 40.6% and a 85.9% success rate. Beck covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Global Payments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bill.com Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $152.00, implying an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $154.03 and a one-year low of $23.61. Currently, Bill.com Holdings has an average volume of 1.37M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 128 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for SMBs. The firm’s software helps customers to generate and process invoices, streamline approvals, send and receive payments, sync with their accounting system, and manage their cash. The company was founded by Rene Lacertea in August 2, 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.