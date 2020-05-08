Bill.com Holdings (BILL) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Hold rating on Bill.com Holdings (BILL) today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $73.22, close to its 52-week high of $75.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.3% and a 74.6% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Veeva Systems, Sprout Social, and SharpSpring.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bill.com Holdings with a $59.00 average price target.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for SMBs. The firm’s software helps customers to generate and process invoices, streamline approvals, send and receive payments, sync with their accounting system, and manage their cash. The company was founded by Rene Lacertea in August 2, 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.