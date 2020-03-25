Bilibili (BILI) Receives a Buy from Nomura

In a report released yesterday, Jialong Shi from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Bilibili (BILI), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 54.1% success rate. Shi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NetEase, Baidu, and Weibo.

Bilibili has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.92, a 30.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.28 and a one-year low of $13.23. Currently, Bilibili has an average volume of 6.26M.

Bilibili, Inc. is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It is started as a content community inspired by anime, comics and games, or ACG, and has evolved into a full-spectrum online entertainment world covering a wide array of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting and mobile game. The company was founded by Xu Yi in June 2009 and is headquartered Shanghai, China.