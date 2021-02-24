Bilibili (BILI) Gets a Hold Rating from Nomura

Howard Kim- February 24, 2021, 4:21 AM EDT

In a report issued on February 22, Jialong Shi from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Bilibili (BILI), with a price target of $143.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $129.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.4% and a 73.4% success rate. Shi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NetEase, Weibo, and Baidu.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bilibili with a $142.20 average price target, implying a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $145.00 price target.

Bilibili’s market cap is currently $44.65B and has a P/E ratio of -123.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 68.70.

Bilibili, Inc. is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It is started as a content community inspired by anime, comics and games, or ACG, and has evolved into a full-spectrum online entertainment world covering a wide array of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting and mobile game. The company was founded by Xu Yi in June 2009 and is headquartered Shanghai, China.

