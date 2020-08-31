BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham initiated coverage with a Buy rating on BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC) and a price target of $132.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $109.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.3% and a 71.0% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for BigCommerce Holdings with a $129.40 average price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BIGC in relation to earlier this year.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc is a new era of ecommerce. Its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform simplifies the creation of beautiful, engaging online stores by delivering a combination of ease-of-use, enterprise functionality, and flexibility. The company powers both its customers’ branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to popular online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.