BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $79.50, close to its 52-week low of $63.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.8% and a 75.2% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., Manhattan Associates, and Upland Software.

BigCommerce Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $98.29, implying a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, Wedbush also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BIGC in relation to earlier this year.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc is a new era of ecommerce. Its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform simplifies the creation of beautiful, engaging online stores by delivering a combination of ease-of-use, enterprise functionality, and flexibility. The company powers both its customers’ branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to popular online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.