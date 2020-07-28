Big Yellow Group (BYLOF) Gets a Sell Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt analyst Peel Hunt reiterated a Sell rating on Big Yellow Group (BYLOF) on July 13. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.00.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Big Yellow Group with a $190.84 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $15.81 and a one-year low of $8.13. Currently, Big Yellow Group has an average volume of 295.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.