Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson assigned a Buy rating to Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) yesterday and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 43.4% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bicycle Therapeutics with a $37.80 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $33.00 and a one-year low of $12.44. Currently, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average volume of 162.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BCYC in relation to earlier this year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a holding company, which engages in the development of biopharmaceuticals. It focuses on developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications. The company was founded by Gregory Winter, John Tite, and Christian Heinis in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.