Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) yesterday and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 48.8% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bicycle Therapeutics with a $33.67 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Bicycle Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $422.9M and has a P/E ratio of -12.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.93.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a holding company, which engages in the development of biopharmaceuticals. It focuses on developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications. The company was founded by Gregory Winter, John Tite, and Christian Heinis in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.