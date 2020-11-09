Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Cantor Fitzgerald and Piper Sandler gave Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Bicycle Therapeutics today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 43.1% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Axovant Gene Therapies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bicycle Therapeutics with a $29.25 average price target, implying a 53.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Based on Bicycle Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.57 million and GAAP net loss of $12.12 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.52 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.22 million.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a holding company, which engages in the development of biopharmaceuticals. It focuses on developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications. The company was founded by Gregory Winter, John Tite, and Christian Heinis in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.