Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) Initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) today and set a price target of $23.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.70, close to its 52-week high of $19.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 42.2% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bicycle Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.75.

Based on Bicycle Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.47 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.9 million.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a holding company, which engages in the development of biopharmaceuticals. It focuses on developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.