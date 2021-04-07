BGC Partners (BGCP) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on BGC Partners (BGCP). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.50, close to its 52-week high of $5.67.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 69.7% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

The the analyst consensus on BGC Partners is currently a Hold rating.

Based on BGC Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $443 million and GAAP net loss of $12.89 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $454 million and had a GAAP net loss of $24.39 million.

BGC Partners, Inc. operates as a global financial intermediary to the financial and real estate markets. The company operates through two segments: Financial Services and Real Estate Services. The Financial Services segment provides brokerage of a broad range of products, including fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commodities, futures and structured products. It also provides a wide range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services, clearing, processing, information, and other back-office services to a broad range of financial and non-financial institutions. The Real Estate Services segment offers commercial real estate tenants, owners, investors and developers a wide range of services, including leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and financial services, consulting, project management, and property and facilities management. BGC Partners was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in New York, NY.