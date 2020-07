B&G Foods (BGS) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar maintained a Hold rating on B&G Foods (BGS) on July 17 and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.10, close to its 52-week high of $26.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 64.0% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

B&G Foods has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on B&G Foods’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $449 million and net profit of $28.09 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $413 million and had a net profit of $16.79 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

B&G Foods, Inc.is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar. Its brands include Back to Nature, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Green Giant, Mrs. Dash, and Ortega. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.