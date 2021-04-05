Beyondspring (BYSI) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at H.C. Wainwright

Howard Kim- April 5, 2021, 6:16 AM EDT

Beyondspring (BYSI) received a Hold rating from H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.80, close to its 52-week low of $9.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 43.6% and a 64.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Beyondspring has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00.

Based on Beyondspring’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $14.54 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.37 million.

BeyondSpring, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. It focuses on non-small cell lung cancer, neutropenia prevention, and plinabulin and nivolumab. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

