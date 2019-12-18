Beyondspring (BYSI) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

Catie Powers- December 18, 2019, 11:50 AM EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating on Beyondspring (BYSI) today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 38.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Beyondspring has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.00, representing a 173.9% upside. In a report issued on December 3, William Blair also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $24.80 and a one-year low of $11.26. Currently, Beyondspring has an average volume of 64.84K.

BeyondSpring, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. It focuses on non-small cell lung cancer, neutropenia prevention, and plinabulin and nivolumab. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

