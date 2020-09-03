Beyondspring (BYSI) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Beyondspring (BYSI), with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 53.6% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Beyondspring is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $42.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $23.00 and a one-year low of $9.38. Currently, Beyondspring has an average volume of 162.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BeyondSpring, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. It focuses on non-small cell lung cancer, neutropenia prevention, and plinabulin and nivolumab. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.