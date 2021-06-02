Beyondspring (BYSI) Gets a Hold Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Hold rating on Beyondspring (BYSI) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.9% and a 56.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Beyondspring.

Based on Beyondspring’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $180K and GAAP net loss of $17.6 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $14.07 million.

BeyondSpring, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. It focuses on non-small cell lung cancer, neutropenia prevention, and plinabulin and nivolumab. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.