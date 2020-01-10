Beyondspring (BYSI) Gets a Buy Rating from William Blair

Austin Angelo- January 10, 2020, 1:40 PM EDT

In a report issued on January 6, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Beyondspring (BYSI). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 63.6% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Nektar Therapeutics, and Seattle Genetics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Beyondspring with a $41.00 average price target.

Based on Beyondspring’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.37 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $14.12 million.

BeyondSpring, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. It focuses on non-small cell lung cancer, neutropenia prevention, and plinabulin and nivolumab. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

