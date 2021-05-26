Beyondspring (BYSI) Gets a Buy Rating from William Blair

Christine Brown- May 26, 2021, 5:25 AM EDT

William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh maintained a Buy rating on Beyondspring (BYSI) on May 24. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.23, close to its 52-week low of $9.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 48.0% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vaccitech Plc Sponsored ADR, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Nektar Therapeutics.

The the analyst consensus on Beyondspring is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

Based on Beyondspring’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $180K and GAAP net loss of $17.6 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $14.07 million.

BeyondSpring, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. It focuses on non-small cell lung cancer, neutropenia prevention, and plinabulin and nivolumab. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

