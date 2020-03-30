Beyondspring (BYSI) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

Carrie Williams- March 30, 2020, 10:58 AM EDT

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Beyondspring (BYSI), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 30.6% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Beyondspring with a $29.67 average price target, a 138.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Beyondspring’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.37 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $14.93 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BeyondSpring, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. It focuses on non-small cell lung cancer, neutropenia prevention, and plinabulin and nivolumab. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts