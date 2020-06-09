Beyondspring (BYSI) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Beyondspring (BYSI) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 57.6% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Beyondspring with a $30.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $24.80 and a one-year low of $9.38. Currently, Beyondspring has an average volume of 46.15K.

BeyondSpring, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. It focuses on non-small cell lung cancer, neutropenia prevention, and plinabulin and nivolumab. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.