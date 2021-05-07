Beyond Meat (BYND) Receives a Sell from Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Adam Samuelson maintained a Sell rating on Beyond Meat (BYND) today and set a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $119.04, close to its 52-week low of $110.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Samuelson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 53.8% success rate. Samuelson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Darling Ingredients, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Beyond Meat is a Hold with an average price target of $137.22.

Based on Beyond Meat’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $102 million and GAAP net loss of $25.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $98.48 million and had a GAAP net loss of $452K.

Beyond Meat, Inc. engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

