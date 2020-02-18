Beyond Meat (BYND) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Hold rating on Beyond Meat (BYND) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 63.8% success rate. Parikh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Sprouts Farmers, Sally Beauty, and Ulta Beauty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Beyond Meat with a $124.20 average price target, implying a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $239.71 and a one-year low of $25.00. Currently, Beyond Meat has an average volume of 8.25M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Beyond Meat, Inc. engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Read More on BYND: