Beyond Meat (BYND) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Hold rating on Beyond Meat (BYND) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $160.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 66.3% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, United Natural Foods, and Albertsons Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Beyond Meat is a Hold with an average price target of $139.40.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $221.00 and a one-year low of $48.18. Currently, Beyond Meat has an average volume of 4.11M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 93 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BYND in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Beyond Meat, Inc. engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Read More on BYND: