Beyond Meat (BYND) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Beyond Meat (BYND). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $119.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 67.3% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Albertsons Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Beyond Meat with a $140.44 average price target, implying a 17.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $132.00 price target.

Beyond Meat’s market cap is currently $7.66B and has a P/E ratio of -156.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 22.60.

Beyond Meat, Inc. engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

