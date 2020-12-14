Beyond Meat (BYND) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Hold rating on Beyond Meat (BYND) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $138.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 64.6% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and United Natural Foods.

Beyond Meat has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $108.38.

Based on Beyond Meat’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $94.44 million and GAAP net loss of $19.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $91.96 million and had a net profit of $4.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 94 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BYND in relation to earlier this year.

Beyond Meat, Inc. engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

