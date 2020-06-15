Beyond Air (XAIR) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Beyond Air (XAIR), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 50.7% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Beyond Air with a $9.00 average price target.

Based on Beyond Air’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $314.4K and GAAP net loss of $4.4 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $957.6K.

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases. The company develops LungFit platform system, a generator and delivery system that produces nitric oxide from ambient air, eliminating the need for expensive and cumbersome cylinders. Beyond Air was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.