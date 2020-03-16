Beyond Air (XAIR) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Beyond Air (XAIR), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.41, close to its 52-week low of $3.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 50.4% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Beyond Air has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Beyond Air’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.4 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $957.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XAIR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.