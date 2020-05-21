Best Buy Co (BBY) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel assigned a Buy rating to Best Buy Co (BBY) today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $81.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 69.1% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

Best Buy Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $83.25, which is a -2.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Best Buy Co’s market cap is currently $21B and has a P/E ratio of 14.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.08.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 94 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BBY in relation to earlier this year.

Best Buy Co., Inc. provides consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment is comprised of the operations in all states, districts and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including but not limited to, Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster and Pacific Sales. The International segment is comprised of all operations outside the U.S. and its territories, which includes Canada, Europe, China, Mexico and Turkey. It also markets its products under the brand names: Best Buy, bestbuy.com, Best Buy Direct, Best Buy Express, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, GreatCall, Magnolia and Pacific Kitchen and Home. The company was founded by Richard M. Schulze in 1966 and is headquartered in Richfield, MN.