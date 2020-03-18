Best Buy Co (BBY) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Scot Ciccarelli from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Best Buy Co (BBY), with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 61.7% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Genuine Parts Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Best Buy Co with a $83.90 average price target, which is a 43.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Best Buy Co’s market cap is currently $15.61B and has a P/E ratio of 10.39. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.02.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BBY in relation to earlier this year.

Best Buy Co., Inc. provides consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International.