Best Buy Co (BBY) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays analyst Karen Short maintained a Buy rating on Best Buy Co (BBY) yesterday and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Short is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 56.5% success rate. Short covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as United Natural Foods, Loblaw Companies, and Dollar General.

Best Buy Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $87.10.

Best Buy Co’s market cap is currently $14.83B and has a P/E ratio of 9.87. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.77.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BBY in relation to earlier this year.

