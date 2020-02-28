BEST (BEST) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Bo Pei CFA maintained a Buy rating on BEST (BEST) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.41.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #4253 out of 5917 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BEST with a $6.70 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.86 and a one-year low of $4.01. Currently, BEST has an average volume of 1.35M.

BEST, Inc. (China) is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Chain Management, Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Store, and Others. The Others segment relates to the cross-border logistic coordination services.